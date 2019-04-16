Woman crashes into office, dies after 'medical episode'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an 84-year-old driver has crashed into a Springfield dentist's office and died.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Elaine Gould was backing out of her garage Monday when she suffered what police described as an "apparent medical episode." Police say her sport utility vehicle struck several objects before crossing a road and colliding with the McMillen Family Dentistry building.

Police say Gould was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. No one else was hurt.

