Woman killed by train in West Virginia

IAEGER, W.Va. (AP) — A woman has been fatally struck by a train in West Virginia.

West Virginia State Police say the woman was walking along railroad tracks in Iaeger in McDowell County at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was hit.

The westbound train was unable to stop. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking for help in identifying the woman. She is described as a white female possibly between 30 and 40 years old with long brown hair. She was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with white and light blue striped sleeves.