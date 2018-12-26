Woman questioned in stabbing death of husband in Missouri

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman is being questioned in the stabbing death of her husband in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called early Wednesday to a St. Charles home for a domestic dispute. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison says the 40-year-old man had been stabbed once in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The couple has five children. No other details were immediately released.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com