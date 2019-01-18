Woman's body wrapped in blankets, buried outside her home

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The body of a 74-year-old woman has been found buried outside her southern Michigan home.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that Phyllis Lutz's body was wrapped in blankets in a 4- to 5-foot-deep hole in an area used as a burn pit. The Leroy Township woman last was seen in September.

State police found her body late Friday morning while checking on her welfare after friends became concerned. Troopers have questioned Lutz's 45-year-old daughter who lives in the home.

An autopsy will be performed on the body. Police said Lutz had ongoing health issues. No arrests have been made.

Leroy Township is in Calhoun County, southeast of Grand Rapids.