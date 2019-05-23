Woman struck and killed by van at pre-Memorial Day parade

SCOTIA, N.Y. (AP) — A 69-year-old woman has died after being struck by a minivan as she was about to join a pre-Memorial Day parade with a group from a local senior center in upstate New York.

Scotia police said a Glenville Senior Center van driven by a 75-year-old man struck the woman in the road after the van moved forward quickly while following a group of marchers Wednesday evening.

The Albany Times Union reports the van pushed the woman into the rear of an assisted living facility bus, pinning her between the vehicles. Nearby first responders separated her from the vehicles and treated her. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

State police are investigating.

The names of the driver and victim have not been released.