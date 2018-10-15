Woman struck, killed while crossing street in upstate NY

ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a woman was hit by a car and killed in upstate New York.

Authorities say 45-year-old Katy Doughty was crossing state Route 23 in Oneonta Saturday evening when she was struck and killed.

A business owner tells The Daily Star that Doughty had been attending a birthday party at his skating rink when she left to go to a nearby gas station.

State police say two witnesses and first responders attempted CPR, but were unsuccessful. Doughty was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle has not been charged.

Authorities say the stretch of road has no street lights, and Doughty was not crossing at a crosswalk.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.