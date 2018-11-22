Woman who died in house fire identified

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who died in a fire at her Tumwater home Tuesday.

The Olympian reports 64-year-old Karen L. Clark died at the scene, according to Tumwater Fire Chief Scott LaVielle.

Fire crews were dispatched about 1 p.m. to the blaze.

They found Clark unconscious and unresponsive inside the home near a backdoor.

Medics tried to revive her for about 20 minutes. LaVielle said she likely died from smoke inhalation.

Authorities say the fire is believed to have been caused by flammable materials placed too close to a wood stove, the primary source of heat in the home.

Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com