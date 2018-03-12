Woman whose body found in Grand Rapids alley identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found in a Grand Rapids alley.

Grand Rapids police say medical examiners have identified the woman as 26-year-old Hillary Ann Schihl of Grand Rapids.

Police say an autopsy Monday found no signs of trauma on the body but the cause and manner of death cannot be determined until toxicology results are completed.

Officers found the body around 8 a.m. Sunday.