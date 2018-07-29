Women aims to be honorary 'chief donut officer'

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — There are a great many career paths to be chosen in 2018. But for this Connecticut woman, "chief donut officer" is the dream.

Thirty-seven-year-old Gina Nero of Wallingford is one of the five finalists vying for the title in a contest by famed baker Entenmann's.

The 120-year-old company is selecting one person to receive the honorary title, doughnut company gear, $5,000 and a year's supply of the company's doughnuts.

The Stamford Advocate reports Nero, a freelance writer, found the opportunity online. She says, "This is sort of a nostalgia thing for me." Nero's grandparents used to buy the company's baked goods often. The public will have a chance to vote for their favorite candidate on the Entenmann's website until Aug 7. There were more than 23,000 initial entries.

