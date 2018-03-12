Women firefighters sue South Kitsap Fire for sex harassment

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — Two women firefighters are suing South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, alleging sexual harassment by a battalion chief who retired in January 2017 after he was notified of a proposal to fire him.

The Kitsap Sun reports an internal investigation found former Battalion Chief Michael Wernet made inappropriate and degrading remarks and actions toward the women.

The suit naming the fire district was filed in September in Kitsap County Superior Court. No trial date has been scheduled and the lawyer for the women says attorneys are currently exchanging documents.

The suit alleges the fire district, through Wernet, engaged in a hostile work environment. The women are asking for damages and attorney fees.

Fire district attorneys say that it took prompt corrective action reasonably designed to end any alleged harassment.

Wernet told the newspaper he was not aware of a lawsuit.

