Worcester in talks with multiple marijuana businesses

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Worcester officials say new retail marijuana stores and pot growing facilities could soon come to the city.

The Telegram & Gazette reports the city announced Tuesday it had started talks with companies concerning five pot retail stores, two cultivation facilities, a marijuana product manufacturing business and a micro-business. City Manager Edward Augustus says the city plans to include community-impact fees for the businesses.

The retail companies include Community Growers Partnership, Evergreen Strategies LLC, TDMA LLC, Mayflower Medicinals and Trichome Health Corp. Officials say the businesses will bring over 200 jobs to Worcester.

The companies must receive approval from the Cannabis Control Commission and the Worcester Planning Board and License Commission before they move forward.

The state's Cannabis Control Commission is looking to move into Union Station in Worcester in 2019.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com