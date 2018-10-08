-
“A spice girl, because this country needs more spice. Everyone is so dry nowadays.” — Kiwii Juszczyk, Norwalk
Photo: /Lynando Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
“My favorite halloween costume was Raggedy Ann. It was my sister’s and she handed it down to me.” — Susan Mccardell, Redding
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
“As a child my two sisters and I were three little witches. We had these pointed black hats and awesome masks.” — Anne Ross, Darien
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
“The Hulk because he’s strong.” — Eric Floyd, Stamford
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — We went around town to ask people what their favorite Halloween costume was and why.
