-
“It’s important because you can help make a decision that can affect your community.”
— Charlotte Zaino, Darien
Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /
“It’s important because you can help make a decision that can affect your community.”
— Charlotte Zaino, Darien
-
“Every vote counts. So it”s important for everyone to have a voice.”
— Anna Wayland, Darien
Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /
“Every vote counts. So it”s important for everyone to have a voice.”
— Anna Wayland, Darien
-
“As citizens of the town it’s a big opportunity for us to decide what we want for our futures.” — Rylee Mirabile, Darien
Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /
“As citizens of the town it’s a big opportunity for us to decide what we want for our futures.” — Rylee Mirabile, Darien
-
"I think it's important for us to have a say...not voting is not a good idea." -- Alexandra Fitzpatrick, Darien
Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /
"I think it's important for us to have a say...not voting is not a good idea." -- Alexandra Fitzpatrick, Darien
-
“It’s important to have a say.”
— Lauren Hauben, Darien
Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /
“It’s important to have a say.”
— Lauren Hauben, Darien
Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /
“It’s important because you can help make a decision that can affect your community.”
— Charlotte Zaino, Darien
Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /
“It’s important because you can help make a decision that can affect your community.”
— Charlotte Zaino, Darien
DARIEN — We asked people around town why voting was important to them.
dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568
More Information
We spoke with some people around town about their thoughts on the following question...