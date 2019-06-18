Work on Glacier National Park chalet enters second summer

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reconstruction of a backcountry dormitory in Glacier National Park is entering its second summer.

The Independent Record reported Monday that the Sperry Chalet is expected to be completed by October after it was gutted by a wildfire in August 2017.

The rebuilding contract was awarded to Helena developer Dick Anderson.

He says many on his crew were excited to work on the century-old building last summer, hiking in 7 miles (11 kilometers) and up 3,300 feet (1,006 meters).

The first phase of work involved about 360 helicopter trips to drop off construction materials. A similar number is planned for this summer.

