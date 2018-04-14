Work on Wright bridge on North Carolina coast nearly done

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (AP) — State transportation officials say work on a bridge on the North Carolina coast is nearly done.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release that work on the eastbound lanes of the Wright Memorial Bridge on the Currituck-Dare county line will be done in about a month.

Eastbound lanes were closed in October for repair and refurbishment work. All traffic was diverted to the westbound lanes while work continued.

The work is part of an overall $21 million project to refurbish the Wright Memorial Bridge. The project is funded by an initiative designed to improve the conditions and increase the lifespans of high value bridges across the state.

The project is scheduled to wrap up on May 14.