Superintendent of Schools Dan Brenner in his Leroy Avenue office.

DARIEN — The Board of Education has been established as the search committee tasked with finding a replacement for Superintendent of Schools Dan Brenner.

The Board of Education voted to establish the search committee at its May 30 special meeting, at which Brenner read his resignation letter, just over a week after announcing he expected to resign. Brenner is held by contract to 90 days from the date of his resignation unless the board votes to release him sooner. According to BOE chairman Tara Ochman, he will likely finish out the year, depending how the search for his replacement is going.

“I think it all depends where we end up on the search. He’s committed to honoring his contract,” Ochman said.

The committee will be co-chaired by Board of Education Secretary Kathrine Stein and member Christa McNamara. Ochman said the group will look to find an interim superintendent as soon as possible and has already received a pool of applicants.

“Interims can come in a variety of ways. They can come from personal recommendations, search firms, professional organizations, like CABE (the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education), who can offer up names,” Ochman said.

After three years as superintendent in Darien, Brenner announced he will become executive director at the United Nations International School in Manhattan.

“After much thought, I concluded that this position was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I could not pass up,” Brenner read from a statement at the May 30 meeting that lasted under five minutes.

For Brenner’s long-term replacement, Ochman said the committee will look to hire a search firm and expects that, in keeping with the past two superintendent searches, there will be public forums and meetings for stakeholders to voice their opinions.

“We want to make sure it’s the right candidate. And I think all are committed to having the right person in interim,” Ochman said.

justin.papp@scni.com; @justinjpapp1; 203-842-2586