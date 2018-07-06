Worker dies in fall at Darien storage facility









Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 131 Hollow Tree Ridge Road 131 Hollow Tree Ridge Road Image 2 of 3 131 Hollow Tree Ridge Road 131 Hollow Tree Ridge Road Image 3 of 3 Worker dies in fall at Darien storage facility 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — A worker died Thursday morning after falling 20 feet from scaffolding at a construction site along Interstate 95.

The man was doing surface work on a storage facility being built at 131 Hollow Tree Ridge Road when he lost his footing, according to police.

“There is believed to be no foul play,” said Detective James Palmieri, public information officer for the Darien police.

Police have yet to release the identity of the man killed.

Police were called to the scene around 8 a.m. First arriving officers and personnel from Darien EMS-Post 53 assisted the man and immediately transported him to Stamford Hospital. The man was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital, according to police.

Darien police detectives and investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) went to the scene to investigate.

The OSHA Bridgeport office opened an inspection Thursday in response to the fall on Hollow Tree Ridge Road.

According to Ted Fitzgerald, regional director for public affairs for the U.S. Department of Labor, the company being inspected is Infinity Construction Systems LLC of Meriden.

The inspection will seek to determine whether or not there were any violations of workplace safety standards in connection with this event, Fitzgerald said.

At this time it is too early to estimate a completion date for OSHA’s inspection, he added.

Detectives will continue to assist OSHA as they continue their evaluation of the incident, Darien police said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-655-269