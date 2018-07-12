Worker fatally struck by debris at Manhattan building

NEW YORK (AP) — A construction worker has been struck and killed by debris that fell from a high-rise in upper Manhattan.

Authorities say a piece of scaffolding apparently fell several stories in the building's courtyard on Riverside Drive in Morningside Heights Thursday afternoon.

The worker was struck in the head. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Department of Buildings is investigating.