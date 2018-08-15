Write-in candidate for township supervisor loses tiebreaker

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A write-in candidate who was challenging an incumbent township supervisor in southwestern Michigan has lost a tiebreaker for the Republican nomination.

Robert Baker, who wants to be on the November ballot for the Ross Township post, picked a piece of paper marked "not elected" out of a box Tuesday at the office of the Kalamazoo County clerk. WWMT-TV reports both got 547 votes a week earlier in the Republican primary.

Supervisor Gary Moore won the draw. Moore says he's "thankful for the process and that it's working the way it's designed to work."

Baker plans to file for a recount. He says it's "pretty depressing because that drawing was huge."

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports Baker gained support amid debate over whether to allow medical marijuana facilities in residential areas.