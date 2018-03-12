Wyoming Legislature extends budget session

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Legislature has extended its session into this week after failing to agree on how to finance K-12 public education and on state construction projects.

The House of Representatives will reconvene Wednesday evening and the state Senate will return Thursday afternoon.

Lawmakers were able to come to agreement on a new two-year budget, but education funding and capital construction were considered in separate proposals.

The two chambers were unable to come to a consensus on the final day of the session Saturday on the two issues.

However, lawmakers have three days left over from last year's session that allows them to continue meeting this week without having to go into a special session.