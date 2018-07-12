Wyoming governor to testify on Endangered Species Act

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead will testify next week before a U.S. Senate committee about the Endangered Species Act.

Mead was invited to testify next Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works by Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, who is chairman of the committee.

Barrasso has drafted a proposal that makes changes to the Endangered Species Act, including elevating the role of states by enabling states to lead recovery efforts for listed species.

Barrasso says he's been working closely with the Western Governors' Association on the proposal and noted Mead's leadership on the subject.