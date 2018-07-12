Wyoming opioid task force meets to discuss education, laws

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Members of the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Opioid Addiction Task Force met for the first time this week to discuss the statewide issue of prescription opioid abuse.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the task force, during its meetings in Riverton, addressed issues of opioid education in the state, and working with health care providers, pharmacists and law enforcement to address significant improvement areas.

A primary consideration for the members was updating mandatory education for providers and dispensers.

Members of the task force include: Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton; Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer; Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette; Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and a number of statewide health care and law enforcement officials.

The task force will submit a preliminary summary to the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee, Joint Appropriations Committee, Management Council and the governor by Oct. 1.

