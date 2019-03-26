Wyoming trooper indicates appeal in sex discrimination case

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A woman is appealing her discrimination lawsuit against the Wyoming Highway Patrol to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that a Cheyenne jury in February found that Delsa B. Sanderson's demotion with the patrol was in part a result of gender discrimination, but that the agency would have ultimately done so regardless of her gender.

On Monday, Sanderson filed her notice of appeal to the 10th Circuit. In the filing, she indicates she will appeal a federal judge's decision to dismiss two of her claims before trial and a decision to exclude testimony by a proposed witness.

Sanderson, the agency's first female K-9 handler, contended she was harassed by male troopers while stationed in Laramie.

The Wyoming Attorney General's Office declined Tuesday to comment.

