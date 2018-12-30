Yakima homeless camp returns to former site

YAKIMA, Washington (AP) — A homeless encampment in Yakima has returned to its former location after temporarily relocating.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the operators of Camp Hope are required to move the encampment every six months so it can be deemed a temporary camp as part of a deal with the city.

About 30 residents live at the camp run by Transform Yakima Together, a faith-based group. Executive director Andy Ferguson says residents returned to the military-style tents at the location off East Nob Hill Boulevard on Dec. 22.

Ferguson says permanent electrical services been installed, and sewer and water services are expected soon.

