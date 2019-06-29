Young seeks 25th term, warns it won't be easy to beat him

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Don Young wants a 25th term as Alaska's sole representative in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 86-year-old Republican has been in office since winning a special election in 1973 to fill the unexpired term of Democratic U.S. Rep. Nick Begich, who was declared dead after his plane went missing in southeast Alaska.

Young officially filed his paperwork Friday at the Division of Elections office in Anchorage.

Young marked 46 years in the House last March, surpassing the late former Speaker Joseph Cannon of Illinois to become the longest-serving Republican.

Young said he remains effective in the job and warned those who would want to take it away from him, saying: "Get your act together because it's not going to be easy to take it away from me."