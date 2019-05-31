Zion National Park endangered condors may have new baby bird

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — There's likely a new baby condor at Zion National Park in southwest Utah.

Park rangers said Thursday that they suspect a pair of endangered California condors has hatched their first egg. Behavior changes between the male and female condors have led park biologists to believe the egg has hatched. They estimate the chick to be about three weeks old.

If the baby chick survives, it would be Utah's first successful hatchling. Zion spokeswoman Aly Baltrus says three chicks have been born at the park before but have died before they were old enough to fly.

National Park records show the condors were the only breeding pair in the park as of last year. Park rangers estimate the condors have been together for two years.