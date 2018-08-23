Zion planning main entrance overhaul to ease long car lines

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Zion National Park is planning to overhaul its main entrance to help ease long lines of cars that can stretch back for miles.

The Spectrum newspaper reports the National Park Service is proposing changes that include increasing the number of visitor-entry lanes and creating a short-term visitor pull-out area.

The National Park Service would also replace aging drainage systems that can be easily overwhelmed in the area sometimes prone to flooding.

The 1930s-era entry signs would also be replaced. Construction is expected to take about eight months.

The plan is open for public comment through Sept. 3.

Visitation at Zion has spiked by 60 percent over the last decade. During the worst day of overcrowding last summer the line of cars waiting to enter was three miles long.