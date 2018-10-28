-
In this June 3, 2004, file photo San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, left, Gordon Getty, center, and Oakland Mayor Jerry Brown, right, enjoy a pre-dinner glass of wine during a hospitality event of the Napa Valley Wine Auction at the PlumpJack Winery in Oakville, Calif. Plumpjack was co-founded by Newsom with financial backing from Getty, the heir to an oil fortune. Newsom, the front-runner in the race for California governor, is adamant he won't sell his interests but otherwise is deferring decisions about how to handle potential conflicts until after the election. less
Photo: ERIC RISBERG, AP
-
In this photo taken Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, people walk up Fillmore Street past the Plumpjack Wine & Sprits store toward the Balboa Cafe in San Francisco, part of the Plumpjack Group collection of wineries, bars, restaurants, hotels and liquors stores. Plumpjack was co-founded and is still partially owned by Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the favorite in the California's governor's race. Newsom is adamant he won't sell his interests but otherwise is deferring decisions about how to handle potential conflicts until after the election. less
Photo: Eric Risberg, AP
-
This Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 photo shows the Plumpjack Wine & Spirits store, in San Francisco, part of the Plumpjack Group collection of wineries, bars, restaurants, hotels and liquors stores. Plumpjack was co-founded and is still partially owned by Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the favorite in the California's governor's race. Newsom is adamant he won't sell his interests but otherwise is deferring decisions about how to handle potential conflicts until after the election. less
Photo: Eric Risberg, AP
-
This Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 photo shows the White Rabbit Bar in San Francisco, part of the Plumpjack Group collection of wineries, bars, restaurants, hotels and liquors stores. Plumpjack was co-founded and is still partially owned by Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the favorite in the California's governor's race. Newsom is adamant he won't sell his interests but otherwise is deferring decisions about how to handle potential conflicts until after the election. less
Photo: Eric Risberg, AP
-
This photo Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 photo shows the Balboa Cafe in San Francisco, part of the Plumpjack Group collection of wineries, bars, restaurants, hotels and liquors stores. Plumpjack was co-founded and is still partially owned by Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the favorite in the California's governor's race. Newsom is adamant he won't sell his interests but otherwise is deferring decisions about how to handle potential conflicts until after the election. less
Photo: Eric Risberg, AP
-
As the Trump-California feud continues to simmer and the 2018 gubernatorial election approaches, California voters can expect to become very familiar with their lieutenant governor. Click on for a brief rundown of Gavin Newsom and his political career. less
Photo: Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press
-
Newsom portrays himself as a true-born fourth-generation San Franciscan. His mother worked a variety of jobs to make ends meet, while his father, a former appellate court judge, used his political connections and longtime friendship with oil heir Gordon Getty to give Newsom a backdoor into the city’s elite. The Los Angeles Times described
how Newsom, whose parents were divorced, was “whipsawed between competing realities.” His mother had to work three jobs to get by, but he was able to tag along with the Gettys on exotic vacations.
Photo: Gavin Newsom stands on the steps of his family's Marina District home in San Francisco in 1974. He is wearing the uniform from Notre Dame des Victoires School. less
Photo: Newsom Family Photo
-
Newsom attended Santa Clara University and graduated in 1989 with a BA in political science. In 1992, after a brief sojourn in real estate, he founded PlumpJack with Billy Getty and other investors. The upscale wine company would eventually expand into a conglomerate of restaurants, hotels and retail businesses. Newsom’s sister Hilary now runs the company.
Photo: Oct. 22, 1992: Gavin Newsom at the PlumpJack Wine Shop, one day after it opened. less
Photo: Fred Larson, The Chronicle
-
In 1996, a Newsom family friend, state senator and Democratic Party veteran John Burton, suggested San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown appoint Newsom to the Board of Supervisors. Newsom, running on his local roots and entrepreneurial experience, went on to occupy what was jokingly called the board’s “straight white male seat
Photo: Former San Francisco mayors Willie Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom chat at an event held on Pier 37 in San Francisco on Sept. 23, 2011.
Photo: Paul Chinn, The Chronicle
-
Newsom was elected to his first term as San Francisco mayor in 2003. At just 36 years old, he was the city’s youngest mayor in more than a century.
Photo: Newsom celebrates with his then-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle at a victory party at the Fillmore in San Francisco on Dec. 9, 2003. less
Photo: John Story
Newsom was elected to his first term as San Francisco mayor in 2003. At just 36 years old, he was the city’s youngest mayor in more than a century.
-
Newsom sparked a nationwide controversy just weeks into his term. He issued marriage licenses to same-sex couples, defying state law and federal precedent. Four thousand LGBT San Franciscans managed to tie the knot before their marriages were annulled, but some complained the stunt damaged the Democratic Party in an election year.
Photo: Newsom stands between newlyweds Cissie Bonini, left, and Lora Pertle during a reception at San Francisco City Hall in this Friday, Feb. 13, 2004, file photo.
Photo: Kim Komenich, The Chronicle
-
As mayor, Newsom championed a variety of novel programs. His contentious plan to combat homelessness by cutting welfare to the bone in exchange for prepaid housing — an initiative called “Care not Cash
Photo: Newsom speaks during a commission meeting in Sacramento on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. less
Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, Associated Press
As mayor, Newsom championed a variety of novel programs. His contentious plan to combat homelessness by cutting welfare to the bone in exchange for prepaid housing — an initiative called “Care not Cash
-
Newsom has put forth his citywide health care program
, dubbed Healthy San Francisco, as an example the state could follow, should it ultimately decide to pursue a single-payer system. But the program has also drawn sharp criticism, in part because unlike Covered California, Healthy S.F. covers undocumented immigrants.
Photo: Newsom speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 27, 2016. less
Photo: Daniel Acker, Bloomberg
Newsom has put forth his citywide health care program
-
Newsom also advocated for the legalization of medical marijuana as early as 2013
Photo: Newsom speaks in support of the Adult Use of Marijuana Act ballot measure in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 4, 2016. less
Photo: Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
Newsom also advocated for the legalization of medical marijuana as early as 2013
-
After an unsuccessful gubernatorial run, Newsom was elected lieutenant governor in 2010. That position grants him a seat on the University of California’s Board of Regents, where he has rebuked
Photo: Newsom speaks before the Board of Regents during a meeting at the UCSF Mission Bay campus in San Francisco on Jan. 26, 2017. less
Photo: Paul Chinn, The Chronicle
After an unsuccessful gubernatorial run, Newsom was elected lieutenant governor in 2010. That position grants him a seat on the University of California’s Board of Regents, where he has rebuked
-
One of Newsom’s other main responsibilities is serving on the State Lands Commission. But despite the its relative obscurity, Newsom’s actions on the three-person panel have opened him up to criticism. The commission is suing San Francisco to strike down its Proposition B, a 2014 ballot measure. Presently, Proposition B requires waterfront construction projects that exceed the city’s height limits to be approved by voters. Defenders of the SF law — among them the Sierra Club — have argued
that if the voter-approval requirement is ultimately rendered moot, similar regulations restricting who can build (or drill for oil) along the California coast would be threatened. According to the Los Angeles Times
Photo: Newsom attends a public forum on May 19, 2015, in Oakland. less
Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle
-
In the 2016 elections, Newsom backed the failed Prop. 62, which would have repealed the death penalty in California, and the successful Prop. 63, which banned high-capacity rifle magazines and tightened background check regulations for ammunition purchases.
Photo: Newsom speaks at the California Democrats 2017 State Convention on May 20, 2017 in Sacramento. less
Photo: Paul Kuroda, Special To The Chronicle
-
Newsom’s private life has not been without controversy. Newsom divorced his first wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, in 2005, though the split was at least superficially amicable. (Guilfoyle went on to become a Fox News commentator, and was for a time considered to be a possible replacement for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.)
Photo: Newsom and Guilfoyle-Newsom leave a polling place after they cast their ballots for the mayoral run-off election December 9, 2003 in San Francisco. less
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
-
In late 2006, Newsom appeared intoxicated while visiting a mortally-wounded police officer in the hospital. Just months later, he admitted to having an affair with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, the wife of top Newsom aide Alex Tourk. Though Newsom ultimately chose not to step down or reduce his mayoral duties, he reportedly
Photo: Newsom in 2006. less
Photo: Kim Komenich
-
Newsom published a book, “Citizenville,” in 2013. He has been called an avid reader
Photo: Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom. less
Photo: Drew Altizer Photography
Newsom published a book, “Citizenville,” in 2013. He has been called an avid reader
, though he is also known to be dyslexic. He is married to Jennifer Siebel Newsom and has four children.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Before he was a politician, California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom was a businessman, and over the years he became a millionaire through his holdings in wineries, bars, restaurants, hotels and liquor stores.
Newsom, a Democrat, is running for governor, and those business interests present an ethics challenge if he's elected as predicted and follows through on his vow to keep his holdings.
"These are my babies, my life, my family. I can't do that. I can't sell them," Newsom told reporters during a recent bus tour. He has said he'll make decisions on how he'll balance business and government work after the Nov. 6 election.
The potential for blurred lines between business and government service has become especially resonant since President Donald Trump broke with tradition for U.S. presidents and chose not to divest from his extensive holdings. Newsom has been a harsh critic of the president's policies but has said little about this issue.
Newsom's hospitality businesses are heavily regulated by the state and could provide opportunities for interest groups to try to curry favor by renting facilities at Newsom's properties for events.
"You don't want government officials to be in a position where someone could reasonably doubt that the decision they made was based on their assessment of the public interest of California," said Kathleen Clark, a law professor specializing in government ethics at Washington University.
Government officials can avoid conflicts by selling their business interests and putting the proceeds in a blind trust, Clark said. Short of that, they can recuse themselves from decisions that might pose a conflict.
Trump's properties have become popular gathering places for political organizations and interest groups. That has changed expectations for government officials and likely will help California's next governor, whether it's Newsom or his Republican opponent, John Cox, who is also a millionaire businessman, said Dan Schnur, who teaches politics and communications at the University of Southern California and briefly led the state's ethics watchdog agency.
"Trump and his opponents have succeeded in defining ethics in almost a completely situational and partisan way," Schnur said. "Unfortunately, that almost certainly oozes down to state level politics and government."
Newsom, 51, got his start in business with the help of family friend Gordon Getty, son of the late billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. With his financing, Newsom and Gordon Getty's son, Billy, opened a San Francisco wine shop in 1992 and later a restaurant.
Those grew to a web of businesses known as the PlumpJack Group that includes four hotels; four Napa Valley wineries; several bars and restaurants; two wine and liquor stores in San Francisco; and an online liquor store.
When he was San Francisco's mayor, Newsom was forbidden by the city charter from spending time on outside employment. He divested from his businesses in the city. But he said as governor, he won't sell his stake, though nearly all his businesses are in California.
On the GOP side, Cox has extensive investments, including publicly traded stocks and more than 2,000 apartments in the Midwest, along with a stake in a law and accounting firm he founded in the 1980s. Cox said he doesn't foresee a conflict because his businesses and properties are outside California.
As lieutenant governor, Newsom said he hasn't participated in PlumpJack's day-to-day operations or personnel decisions. His sister, Hilary, runs the company, though Newsom said he reviews financials and stops by big events, such as the release of a new wine vintage.
As governor, he said he's inclined to give up all involvement, but "we'll have lawyers, smart folks look at that."
"I will do the right thing," Newsom said.
Alcohol is heavily regulated, and issues involving it often reach the governor.
Outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown was asked to decide changes big and small. He signed, for example, legislation allowing wineries to share tasting room space with a craft brewery or distillery but vetoed a bill that would have allowed San Francisco and several other cities to push back the closing time for bars to 4 a.m. Newsom's bars and restaurants in San Francisco and Palm Springs would have been affected.
The governor also appoints the director of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which grants liquor licenses and can revoke them or fine business owners for violations like selling to underage drinkers or people who are overly intoxicated.
State law prohibits law-enforcement officers and state alcohol enforcers from owning liquor licenses but has no restrictions for the governor, said Marco Costales, a lawyer specializing in alcohol regulations at Nossaman LLP in Los Angeles.
Newsom could also face ethical questions if state lawmakers step into ongoing fights between Airbnb and hotel owners, who want the home-sharing platform to face the same taxes and regulations.
California ethics laws would require Newsom to avoid intervening in specific liquor proceedings or acting on legislation that benefits his businesses differently from the industry as a whole, said Bob Stern, who wrote the California Political Reform Act, which includes conflict-of-interest restrictions for public officials.
Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who entered office with a vast fortune, put his assets in a blind trust, though he faced questions about whether it was truly blind because it was managed by his friend and longtime financial adviser. California politicians creating blind trusts disclose the assets they own when the trust is created and are prohibited from knowing about any new assets purchased.
Schwarzenegger took heat in 2005 when securities filings revealed he had a contract worth at least $1 million a year with a company that publishes fitness magazines, which derive income from ads for dietary supplements. As governor he vetoed a bill that would have imposed government regulations on the supplement industry. He eventually severed ties with the magazines.
In California, the governor can recuse himself from regulatory decisions but can't take a pass on legislation. Bills become law automatically if the governor does nothing, and there's no mechanism to cede authority to the lieutenant governor for reasons of conflict.
"A legislator can skip a vote," Schnur said. "A governor cannot really skip a veto."
This story has been corrected to show that San Francisco's city charter did not require Newsom to divest but forbade him from spending time on outside employment.
Follow AP writer Jonathan J. Cooper at http://twitter.com/jjcooper .