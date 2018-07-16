Lava flies through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 13
Audrey Mcavoy, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Image 1of/80
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 80
.
.
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Image 2 of 80
Lava flows from a Fissure in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 22, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater has raised the potential for explosive eruptions at the volcano. Authorities have confirmed a 16th lava fissure opened in the vicinity of Pahoa. (Photo by Andrew Richard Hara/Ena Media Hawaii/Getty Images)
Lava flows from a Fissure in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 22, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at
Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles.
Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a
A steam plume rises and lava glows as it enters the Pacific Ocean at dawn, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 22, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles.
A steam plume rises and lava glows as it enters the Pacific Ocean at dawn, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 22, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are
Residents view lava erupting from a Kilauea volcano fissure, at a small viewing party on a neighbor's porch, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 19, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. Some local residents have held small viewing parties to view lava. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively on May 17 launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Residents view lava erupting from a Kilauea volcano fissure, at a small viewing party on a neighbor's porch, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 19, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. Some local residents have held small
A man points as a steam plume rises while lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles.
A man points as a steam plume rises while lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are
Lava spews in Kilauea's East Rift Zone on May 23, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii, amid eruptions from the Kilauea volcano. - Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and one of five on the Big Island of Hawaii. It erupted May 3, forcing the evacuation of 2,000 people from their homes located on the mountain. Scientists believe volcanic activity may be a precursor to a major eruption, similar to one that occurred on the island in the mid-1920s. (Photo by Ronit FAHL / AFP) (Photo credit should read RONIT FAHL/AFP/Getty Images)
Lava spews in Kilauea's East Rift Zone on May 23, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii, amid eruptions from the Kilauea volcano. - Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and one of five on the Big Island of
PAHOA, HI - MAY 23: Resident Kathy Threlfall (C) hugs her daughter Jeni Mantupar as they watch lava erupting from a Kilauea volcano fissure in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 23, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
PAHOA, HI - MAY 23: Resident Kathy Threlfall (C) hugs her daughter Jeni Mantupar as they watch lava erupting from a Kilauea volcano fissure in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 23, 2018 in Pahoa,
Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles.
Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a
Lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure erupts on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively on May 17 launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure erupts on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively on May 17 launching a plume about 30,000 feet
A woman takes photos as steam plumes rise while lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles.
A woman takes photos as steam plumes rise while lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are
A steam plume rises as lava (C) enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that 'laze', a dangerous product produced when hot lava hits cool ocean water, will affect residents. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid steam along with volcanic glass particles.
A steam plume rises as lava (C) enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials are concerned that
Ash plume rises following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 15, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres. (Photo by USGS / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Ash plume rises following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 15, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres. (Photo
Ash plume rises following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 15, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres.
Ash plume rises following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 15, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres.
Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Image 15 of 80
A bird (L) flies past a pieces of lava erupt from a fissure following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
A bird (L) flies past a pieces of lava erupt from a fissure following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano
Lava erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Lava erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a
Lava illuminates volcanic gases from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Lava illuminates volcanic gases from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning
Lava is blurred as it erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Lava is blurred as it erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours
Lava erupts following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Lava erupts following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today
Lava is blurred as it erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure, above treetops, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Lava is blurred as it erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure, above treetops, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the
Lava erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Lava erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a
Lava erupts following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Lava erupts following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today
Lava erupts following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Lava erupts following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today
Lava erupts and flows from a fissure following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Lava erupts and flows from a fissure following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the
Lava erupts from a fissure following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Lava erupts from a fissure following eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early
Ash plume rises from forest following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 14, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres.
Ash plume rises from forest following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 14, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square
Ash plume rises following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 15, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres.
Ash plume rises following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 15, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres.
Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Image 28 of 80
In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Aerial view of ground cracks on Pohoiki Road during an overflight of the eruptive fissure area as a result of Kilauea volcano activity on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Aerial view of ground cracks on Pohoiki Road during an overflight of the eruptive fissure area as a result of Kilauea volcano activity on Hawaii's
Ash plume rises from forest following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 16, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres.
Ash plume rises from forest following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 16, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square
Ash plume rises from forest following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 16, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square metres.
Ash plume rises from forest following a massive volcano eruption on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States on May 16, 2018. Lava is spewing more than 60 metres into the air and spread around 36,000 square
People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano.
People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent
Eruptive activity continues from the Kilauea volcano in the vicinity of fissure 17 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater "has raised the potential for explosive eruptions" at the volcano.
Eruptive activity continues from the Kilauea volcano in the vicinity of fissure 17 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at
Foreign tourists climb trees on the Volcano Golf and Country Clubs 18th hole to view the plumes of smoke coming from the Halemaumau Vent of the Kilauea Volcano in Volcano, HI on May 15, 2018. It is reportedly spewing only ash at this time and no large rocks.
Foreign tourists climb trees on the Volcano Golf and Country Clubs 18th hole to view the plumes of smoke coming from the Halemaumau Vent of the Kilauea Volcano in Volcano, HI on May 15, 2018. It is reportedly
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Image 34 of 80
Lava illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano at fissure 13 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano.
Lava illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano at fissure 13 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the
Eruptive activity continues from an alignment of fissure vents from the Kilauea volcano in the vicinity of fissure 17 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Recent lava flow cools at bottom right. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater "has raised the potential for explosive eruptions" at the volcano.
Eruptive activity continues from an alignment of fissure vents from the Kilauea volcano in the vicinity of fissure 17 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Recent lava flow cools at bottom
A man drives a golf cart at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater Ãhas raised the potential for explosive eruptionsÃ at the volcano.
A man drives a golf cart at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological
A woman hold her dog Tzippy at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano.
A woman hold her dog Tzippy at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological
Eruptive activity (C) from the Kilauea volcano continues in the vicinity of fissure 17 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater "has raised the potential for explosive eruptions" at the volcano.
Eruptive activity (C) from the Kilauea volcano continues in the vicinity of fissure 17 on Hawaii's Big Island on May 16, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake
An ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano.
An ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's
An ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano.
An ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake
A woman takes a photo as an ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Volcano, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. )
A woman takes a photo as an ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Volcano, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the
Photographers work as lava from active fissures illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano.
Photographers work as lava from active fissures illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey
Tourists and locals alike view the plumes of smoke coming from the Halemaumau Vent of the Kilauea Volcano in Volcano, HI on May 15, 2018. It is reportedly spewing only ash at this time and no large rocks.
Tourists and locals alike view the plumes of smoke coming from the Halemaumau Vent of the Kilauea Volcano in Volcano, HI on May 15, 2018. It is reportedly spewing only ash at this time and no large rocks.
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Image 44 of 80
A woman watches as an ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano.
A woman watches as an ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava
An ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Volcano, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano.
An ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Volcano, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has
An ash plume rises from the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 9, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Officials have confirmed 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
An ash plume rises from the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 9, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The volcano has spewed ... more
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
Image 47 of 80
U.S. Army National Guard First Lt. Aaron Hew Len takes measurements for sulfur dioxide gas at volcanic fissures in the Leilani Estates neighborhood in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 8, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Leilani Estates residents have been allowed to return during the day to inspect property and remove belongings. Officials have confirmed 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
U.S. Army National Guard First Lt. Aaron Hew Len takes measurements for sulfur dioxide gas at volcanic fissures in the Leilani Estates neighborhood in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on ... more
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
Image 48 of 80
Residents evacuate their home on Kaupili Street on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii island. Lava has now destroyed 30 structures, most of which are homes, as residents gathered belongings and animals with an uncertainty that they would return to a home at all. (Jamm Aquino /The Star-Advertiser via AP) less
Residents evacuate their home on Kaupili Street on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii island. Lava has now destroyed 30 structures, most of which are homes, as residents gathered belongings ... more
Photo: Jamm Aquino, Associated Press
Image 49 of 80
This Monday, May 7, 2018 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows gas and steam rising from multiple fissures on Moku Street in the Leilani Estates Subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
This Monday, May 7, 2018 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows gas and steam rising from multiple fissures on Moku Street in the Leilani Estates Subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Kilauea ... more
Photo: U.S. Geological Survey, Associated Press
Image 50 of 80
Steam and sulfur rises from cracks in Moku Street at the head of a driveway in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Police have gone door-to-door to evacuate residents near two new vents emitting dangerous volcanic gases in Hawaii. The vents emerged near the spots where lava has been pouring into streets and backyards for the past week. (Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP) less
Steam and sulfur rises from cracks in Moku Street at the head of a driveway in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Police have gone door-to-door to evacuate residents near two new vents ... more
Photo: Hollyn Johnson, Associated Press
Image 51 of 80
This image obtained May 9, 2018, released by the US Geological Survey shows a lava flow moving on Makamae Street in Leilani Estates at 09:32 am local time, on May 6, 2018 in Leilani Estates, Hawaii. The Kilauea Volcano, the most active in Hawaii, was highly unstable on May 6, 2018, as lava spouted into the air and fissures emitted deadly gases -- hazards that have forced thousands of people to evacuate. less
This image obtained May 9, 2018, released by the US Geological Survey shows a lava flow moving on Makamae Street in Leilani Estates at 09:32 am local time, on May 6, 2018 in Leilani Estates, Hawaii. The Kilauea ... more
Photo: HO, AFP/Getty Images
Image 52 of 80
Park visitors gather as volcanic gases rise from the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 9, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Officials have confirmed 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
Park visitors gather as volcanic gases rise from the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 9, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. ... more
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
Image 53 of 80
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a geologist walks along center lane lines that have been offset by fissuring on Leilani Street in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a geologist walks along center lane lines that have been offset by fissuring on Leilani Street in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa, Hawaii, Wednesday, ... more
Photo: Associated Press
Image 54 of 80
This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows severe ground cracks associated with what's known as Fissure 14 beneath a burned-out landscape in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows severe ground cracks associated with what's known as Fissure 14 beneath a burned-out landscape in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa, Hawaii, ... more
Photo: Associated Press
Image 55 of 80
This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist recording a temperature of 103 degrees C (218 degrees F) at a crack along Nohea Street in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist recording a temperature of 103 degrees C (218 degrees F) at a crack along Nohea Street in Leilani Estates near the ... more
Photo: U.S. Geological Survey, Associated Press
Image 56 of 80
Park visitors watch as an ash plume rises from the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 9, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Officials have confirmed 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
Park visitors watch as an ash plume rises from the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 9, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The ... more
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
Image 57 of 80
In this Tuesday, May 8, 2018 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey, a geologist examines a part of the inactive fissure 10 in Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less
In this Tuesday, May 8, 2018 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey, a geologist examines a part of the inactive fissure 10 in Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. (U.S. Geological ... more
Photo: / Associated Press
Image 58 of 80
First Lt. Aaron Hew Len, of the U.S. National Guard, tests air quality near cracks that are emitting toxic gasses from a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Scientists confirm that volcanic activity has paused at all 12 fissures that opened up in a Hawaii community and oozed lava that burned 35 structures. Officials warn that hazardous fumes continue to be released from the cracks in the ground. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) less
First Lt. Aaron Hew Len, of the U.S. National Guard, tests air quality near cracks that are emitting toxic gasses from a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. ... more
Photo: Caleb Jones, Associated Press
Image 59 of 80
In this photo taken from video an unidentified man gets close to a lava flow advancing down a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday, May 7, 2018. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. (Scott Wiggers/Apau Hawaii Tours via AP) less
In this photo taken from video an unidentified man gets close to a lava flow advancing down a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday, May 7, 2018. Kilauea volcano has ... more
Photo: Scott Wiggers, Associated Press
Image 60 of 80
A man films the lava in the Leilani Estates subdivision, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hundreds of people on the Big Island of Hawaii are hunkering down for what could be weeks or months of upheaval as the dangers from an erupting Kilauea volcano grow. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) less
A man films the lava in the Leilani Estates subdivision, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hundreds of people on the Big Island of Hawaii are hunkering down for what could be weeks or months of upheaval ... more
Photo: Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Image 61 of 80
Visitors view the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the re-opened Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 7, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. Officials were forced to close the 330,000 acre park May 4th following a large earthquake in the aftermath of the Kilauea volcano eruption. Officials were able to partially re-open the park yesterday which annually sees more than 2 million visitors. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Officials have confirmed at least 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
Visitors view the Halemaumau crater within the Kilauea volcano summit caldera at the re-opened Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 7, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. Officials were forced to ... more
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
Image 62 of 80
A man watches as lava is seen sewing from a fissure in the Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018 as up to 10,000 people were asked to leave their homes following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. less
A man watches as lava is seen sewing from a fissure in the Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018 as up to 10,000 people were asked to leave their homes ... more
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Image 63 of 80
Lava glows from a vent on a lava bed at the Leilani Estates, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight volcanic vents opened in the Big Island residential neighborhood of Leilani Estates since Thursday. less
Lava glows from a vent on a lava bed at the Leilani Estates, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight volcanic vents opened in the Big Island residential ... more
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
Image 64 of 80
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, red ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the Big Island, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island's active volcano since the Puu Oo vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers on Monday. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible. less
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, red ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the Big Island, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii ... more
Photo: Kevan Kamibayashi / U.S. Geological Survey
Image 65 of 80
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island.
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted
People take photos of lava as steam rises from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. less
People take photos of lava as steam rises from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island ... more
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Image 67 of 80
Lava is seen coming from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. less
Lava is seen coming from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of ... more
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Image 68 of 80
A man watches as lava is seen coming from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivisionon on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. less
A man watches as lava is seen coming from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivisionon on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island ... more
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Image 69 of 80
Volcanic gases pour out of a fissure in the Leilani Estates, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The powerful gases destroyed the nearby vegetation. The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight volcanic vents opened in the Big Island residential neighborhood of Leilani Estates since Thursday. less
Volcanic gases pour out of a fissure in the Leilani Estates, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The powerful gases destroyed the nearby vegetation. The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight volcanic ... more
Photo: Marco Garcia, AP
Image 70 of 80
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows a cracked road after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems. (Shane Turpin/seeLava.com via AP)
This photo provided by Shane Turpin shows a cracked road after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a
PAHOA, HI - MAY 05: A sign reads 'Eruption Info Here' at a roadblock near volcanic activity on Hawaii's Big Island on May 5, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the island May 4 along with new eruptions from the Kilauea volcano. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur gas into two nearby communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate in the area. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) less
PAHOA, HI - MAY 05: A sign reads 'Eruption Info Here' at a roadblock near volcanic activity on Hawaii's Big Island on May 5, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the island May 4 along with ... more
Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images
Image 72 of 80
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo crater on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geolgogical Survey via AP)
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo crater on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in the residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, lava is shown burning in Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
This May 1, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a small lava flow (lighter in color) and spatter that erupted from a section of the crack on the west flank of Puu Oo vent of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday, May 2, 2018, is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent. (U.S. Gelological Survey via AP)
This May 1, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a small lava flow (lighter in color) and spatter that erupted from a section of the crack on the west flank of Puu Oo vent of Kilauea Volcano
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo crater, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo crater, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake, Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo vent, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate from their volcano-side homes after Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupted, sending molten lava to chew its way through forest land and bubble up on paved streets. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, ash plume rises above the Puu Oo vent, on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Nearly 1,500 residents were ordered
FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, people watch a plume of steam as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, Monday, July 16, 2018, injuring at least 13 people. The people were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava from an erupting volcano plunge into the ocean. less
FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, people watch a plume of steam as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, ... more
Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP
Image 79 of 80
FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, Monday, July 16, 2018, injuring at least 13 people. The people were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava from an erupting volcano plunge into the ocean. less
FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, Monday, July 16, 2018, ... more
Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP
Image 80 of 80
FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, plumes of steam rise as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. An explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off Hawaii's Big Island, injuring at least 13 people Monday, July 16, 2018, officials said. The people were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava from an erupting volcano plunge into the ocean. less
FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, plumes of steam rise as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. An explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off Hawaii's Big Island, injuring at least ... more
Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP
HONOLULU (AP) — An explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off Hawaii's Big Island, injuring at least 13 people Monday, officials said.
A 20-year-old woman suffered major leg trauma, and other passengers had burns and scrapes, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.
The people were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean from a volcano that has been erupting for two months. Several companies operate such tours.
Now Playing:
The USGS has reported on the formation of a new island of lava in Hawaii.
Media: GeoBeats
Officials have warned of the danger of getting close to lava entering the ocean, saying the interaction can create clouds of acid and fine glass.
The U.S. Coast Guard in May instituted a safety zone where lava flows the ocean off the Big Island. It prohibits vessels from getting closer than 984 feet (300 meters) from ocean-entry points.
The agency allows experienced boat operators to apply for a special license to get up to 164 feet (50 meters) from where lava sizzles into the sea.
The molten rock is coming from the Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting from a rural residential area since early May and has destroyed more than 700 homes. But until now, the only serious injury was to a man who was hit by flying lava that broke his leg.
Officials were interviewing injured passengers at a hospital.