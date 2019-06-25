Darien Police release photo of man suspected of alleged mail fraud, seeks public's help to locate

On June 19 at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers responded to Oak Park Avenue for the report of a suspicious person described as a middle aged white male. The male had been standing on the street for a couple of hours before the call was made. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the male.

The male told officers he was waiting on a friend to give him a ride to Hartford, as he had been in town visiting relatives. As there were no ground to detain him, he was allowed to leave the scene.

At 6:30 p.m., the Darien police received a call from the resident of the address again. The caller stated they had received an unexpected package from FedEx, containing a Capital One Credit Card. The FedEx employee advised the homeowner that earlier in the day, around 10:30 a.m., a male matching the description above flagged him down and attempted to take delivery of the package. The man told the driver he worked for the homeowner and was supposed to take delivery of the package. The driver did not turn the package over to the male. The FedEx driver stated the male was driving a silver sedan with Ontario, Canada plates. The investigation will continue

In an attempt to ensure residents are aware of an ongoing mail interception scheme, the Darien Police is releasing information and images about the suspect in the above matter. The individual, who identifies himself as “Paul Doane,” has been observed in Darien on two occasions. Investigation into his potential criminal activity revealed he has been contacted by police in other jurisdictions within the state. The Darien Police is asking the public’s assistance in reporting any sightings of the individual in the images we’ve provided. Camera footage shows him to be driving a sliver sedan with Canadian plates. We remind citizens to refrain from confronting or engaging the individual, and to notify the Darien Police as soon as possible. As this is an active investigation, no further information will be released at this time.