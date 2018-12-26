1 dead, 1 hurt in New Orleans Christmas shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One man has been killed and a woman wounded in a shooting on Christmas day in New Orleans.

News outlets reported dozens of people gathered at the shooting scene late Tuesday afternoon. One woman who said she was a relative of the dead man called it a sad Christmas.

The man died at the scene from several gunshot wounds. His name has not been released. Police spokesman Juan Barnes says woman across the street suffered a leg injury. She's been taken to a hospital. Her name has not been released either.

Barnes said investigators have not determined a motive for the shootings. No arrests have been made.