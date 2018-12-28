1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at home in Covington

COVINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and another person was injured in a shooting southeast of Seattle in the Covington area.

The King County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded Thursday afternoon to a report that someone had been shot and found a woman dead inside a home.

KOMO-TV reports a second victim was injured and taken to a hospital.

No information was immediately available about the victims or what led up to the incident.

Deputies are searching for the shooter and a SWAT team was responding to the scene.