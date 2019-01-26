1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Atlantic City

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and another wounded in a weekend shooting just outside of Atlantic City.

The Atlantic County prosecutor's office said shots were fired shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday at a property in Pleasantville.

Prosecutors said one man died and another was taken to the AtlantiCare Medical Center trauma center, where his condition wasn't immediately available.

The prosecutor's major crimes unit and Pleasantville police are conducting a homicide investigation. No arrests were immediately announced.