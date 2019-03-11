1 dead, 2 hurt when car struck by barrage of bullets

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say one person died and two others were injured when the car they were in was shot at in Bridgeport.

About 20 shots were fired at the vehicle on Hollister Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a 21-year-old man in the car was critically injured and died at the hospital. A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were taken to the hospital for injuries not considered life threatening.

Their names were not made public.

The vehicle they were in has been seized by police and is being processed for evidence.

The death was the city's seventh homicide this year.

There was no word on arrests.