1 dead following dispute in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following a dispute Sunday in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt says police and medical personnel responded about 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of a man down in the street at a trailer park.

Leavitt says the man, who had been shot once in the chest, died at a local hospital.

Leavitt says the suspected shooter is in custody.

The Clark County coroner's office will identify the deceased after notifying the man's family.