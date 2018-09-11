1 killed, 3 hurt in off-road crash in Pinenut Mountains

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that killed a Carson City man and injured three others in the Pinenut Mountains.

The victim of Monday's crash was identified on Tuesday as 29-year-old Elliott Jones.

Lyon County authorities received a report at about 11 p.m. Monday there had been a crash in the remote area southeast of Carson City between Lyon and Douglas counties.

The reporting parties were unable to identify their location due to darkness, but a search and rescue team using GPS coordinates and telephone pings were able to locate the victims off a mountain trail from a helicopter.

The three other people, all from Carson City, suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.