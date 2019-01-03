1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting at Arkansas residence

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police in northeastern Arkansas say one person was killed and three others wounded when two people entered a home and began firing.

Jonesboro police said in a statement that the shooting occurred Wednesday evening in the southeastern part of the city.

Authorities did not provide a motive in the shooting and the two suspects remained at large late Wednesday.

The three wounded victims were taken to hospitals and their conditions were not immediately known.

The shooting remains under investigation.