1 killed, another seriously injured in assault

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (AP) — Police have charged a man with murder after an assault at a central New York home left one man dead and another in critical condition.

The Oswego County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday they have charged 33-year-old Mathew LeBoeuf for the assault in West Monroe, 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Syracuse.

Police were called to the mobile home of 42-year-old Robert Diffin around 11:30 a.m. Monday. They found Diffin and 59-year-old Michael Shane severely wounded.

Both men were rushed to a Syracuse hospital and Diffin was later pronounced dead. Shane remains in the hospital.

Authorities say it appears the men were beaten with an object.

LeBoeuf's lawyer, Graham Seiter, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

An investigation is continuing.