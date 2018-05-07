1 killed in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a tweet that the shooting was reported Sunday. Zeigler initially described the victim's injuries as life threatening, but a later tweet said the person had died. No other details were immediately released, including the name of the victim or the suspect.