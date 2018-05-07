https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/1-killed-in-Kansas-City-Kansas-shooting-police-12893389.php
1 killed in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting, police say
Monday, May 7, 2018
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a tweet that the shooting was reported Sunday. Zeigler initially described the victim's injuries as life threatening, but a later tweet said the person had died. No other details were immediately released, including the name of the victim or the suspect.
