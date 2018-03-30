1 killed in hit and run in central South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A pedestrian has been killed in a hit and run in central South Carolina.

The state public safety department says a person was hit by a car in southern Richland County near Congaree National Park around 11:40 p.m. Thursday. The victim's name has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the vehicle and driver involved in the crash. Troopers have not released a description of either yet.

No other details were immediately available.