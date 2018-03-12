1 man fatally wounded, another hurt in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one man was fatally wounded and another injured by someone in northeast Omaha.

Officers were sent to the scene around 3:20 a.m. Monday. Both men were taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where 40-year-old Michael Streich died.

The injured man is 36-year-old Adam Nathan.

No arrests have been reported.