1 man fatally wounded, another hurt in Omaha shooting
Updated 6:01 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one man was fatally wounded and another injured by someone in northeast Omaha.
Officers were sent to the scene around 3:20 a.m. Monday. Both men were taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where 40-year-old Michael Streich died.
The injured man is 36-year-old Adam Nathan.
No arrests have been reported.
