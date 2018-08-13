1 of 2 pleads not guilty in shooting at 24-hour festival

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — One of two men charged in the deadly shooting at a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

Twenty-three-year-old Amir Armstrong was wounded himself in the June 17 gunfire at the Art All Night Festival in Trenton.

He was moved recently from a medical facility to the Mercer County jail and made an appearance Monday via video conference to plead not guilty to firearms-related charges in Superior Court in Trenton.

About 1,000 people were attending the festival that showcases local art, music, food and films when the shooting attributed to a dispute between several neighborhood gangs began.

One suspect, 33-year-old Tahaij Wells was killed. Twenty-six-year-old Davone White also faces weapons charges. A detention hearing for Armstrong is scheduled Thursday.