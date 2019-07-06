1-year-old found safe after car stolen from delivery driver

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a toddler was found safe after a thief stole a car containing the child from a food delivery driver.

Southern Pines Police say a DoorDash driver was making deliveries Friday night with her 1-year-old son in tow.

At about 9 p.m., she made a delivery on Murray Hill Road and left her car running and unlocked.

Police say the car was then stolen with the child inside.

The car was recovered about an hour later on South Gaines Street a mile or two away. The boy was alone and unharmed.

Police said Saturday that they have an active kidnapping investigation underway to find the person who stole the car.