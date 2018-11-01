10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. US-MEXICO BORDER MOBILIZATION FIGURES CHANGE AT DIZZYING PACE

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Pentagon doesn't "do stunts" when asked if his department is being politicized by Trump's ever-increasing troop deployment numbers.

2. PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE MASSACRE SUSPECT DUE IN COURT

Robert Bowers faces arraignment in federal court on charges including murder, hate crimes, obstructing in the practice of religion, and other crimes.

3. THE GRIM TASK IN KEEPING WITH JEWISH LAW

Rabbis and volunteers undergo the painstaking process of gathering up blood and other remains from the victims of the shooting rampage, as custom calls for the entire body to be buried.

4. LION AIR'S FLIGHT DATA RECORDER RECOVERED

It's crucial development in the investigation into what caused a new model Boeing jetliner to plunge into Indonesian seas earlier this week, killing all 189 people on board.

5. MIGRANT DEATH TOLL REACHES STAGGERING NUMBERS

An AP tally documents more than 56,800 migrants dead or missing worldwide since 2014 — almost double the number found by a U.N. agency.

6. GEORGIA GOVERNOR HOPEFUL FACING STEEP ODDS

Stacey Abrams, trying to become the first black female governor in U.S. history, has to navigate a state that's still steeped in the Deep South divisions over race.

7. WHERE #METOO PROVIDES LITTLE RECOURSE

A new report finds that many sexual assault victims in North Korea feel powerless to demand accountability and are ashamed they were abused.

8. CHRISTIAN WOMAN ACQUITTED IN BLASPHEMY CASE TO LEAVE PAKISTAN

Longtime death row inmate Asia Bibi plans to leave the country as radical Islamists mount rallies against her.

9. GOOGLE EMPLOYEES PLAN WALK OUT

Hundreds of engineers and other workers are expected to walk off the job to protest the tech giant's lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct.

10. WHO HAD A VINTAGE GAME IN THE NBA

Derrick Rose's 50-point night for the Minnesota Timberwolves was a breakout that few probably thought was still possible from the former NBA MVP.