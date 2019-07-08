9-year-old boy killed in western Montana hit-and-run

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash in western Montana and a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the collision happened at 1 p.m. Sunday on a road east of Hamilton.

The patrol says the boy was eastbound on a nonmotorized scooter when he was hit by an eastbound minivan. Investigators say the driver swerved to the left while braking and struck the boy with the right side of his vehicle near the center line of the road.

He left the scene. The boy died of his injuries at the hospital in Hamilton.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says 59-year-old Joseph John McNamara was arrested Sunday evening at a residence in Hamilton. He is being held without bond.

The boy's name has not been released.

___

This story has been corrected to show the boy was 9 years old.