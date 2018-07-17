10-year-old girl killed, 3 adults wounded in DC shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl is dead and three adults are wounded following a shooting in Washington.

Metropolitan police Assistant Chief Chanel Dickerson tells news outlets that four masked men in an SUV pulled into a northeast Washington courtyard and fired multiple shots into a crowd of 15 to 20 people before fleeing. Four people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital, where the child died. The conditions of the two men and one woman haven't been released.

It's unclear whether the victims were the intended targets in the shooting. No identities have been released.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser left the MLB All-Star Game festivities at Nationals Park to respond to the scene. She urged the public to cooperate with authorities.

Dickerson says the neighborhood has a surveillance camera.