11-year-old northwestern Indiana boy dies after shooting

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old northwestern Indiana boy has died after being shot in the head.

The Cook County, Illinois, Medical Examiner's Office says David L. Anderson of East Chicago died Sunday at a Chicago hospital.

The Post-Tribune reports witnesses told police that two other children were fighting Saturday evening when a gunshot rang out and the boy fell to the ground. Police have no one in custody.

School City of East Chicago Superintendent Paige McNulty says Anderson was a student at George Washington Elementary School, where grief counselors for students and teachers will be provided all week. She says the death is "a tragic loss for our school district and for Washington Elementary."

