12 indicted for violence at St. Louis light rail stations

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Twelve people are facing indictment in St. Louis for a series of violent crimes at light rail stations, including a killing.

The indictments were announced Thursday by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

A shooting in August killed 48-year-old Craig LeFebvre, who worked as a spokesman for the St. Louis County Health Department. LeFebvre was hit by a stray bullet while someone else was being robbed. Gardner also cited several robberies at five MetroLink stations in 2018.

Gardner says an investigation by her office found a criminal enterprise that targeted vulnerable and isolated people on trains and train platforms. She says that typically, the group would engage a victim in conversation before surrounding and robbing the person, often at gunpoint.

Prosecutors requested that all 12 suspects be held without bail.