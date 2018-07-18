15 indicted in drug conspiracy based at housing complex

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday accuses 15 people in a wide-ranging and sometimes fatal drug ring based out of a public housing complex in St. Louis.

Three of the suspects are accused of fatally shooting a man, and authorities say two other people died from lethal doses of fentanyl that was sold and distributed as part of the conspiracy.

The U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis said all 15 suspects have been arrested.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said the crimes were centered at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex and involved the distribution of fentanyl, a drug frequently mixed with or substituted for heroin that has caused deaths across the U.S. Jensen said the arrests have likely dismantled the drug ring.

"The fentanyl dealt by this organization is literally poison," Jensen said in a news release.

The indictment accused Demetrius Johnson of providing a dose of fentanyl that killed someone on Oct. 14, 2016. Two other defendants, Christopher Pipes and Gregory Ivy, were accused of supplying another dose of fentanyl that killed someone on May 3.

Johnson and two others are accused of fatally shooting David Bryant in December 2016.

The investigation was conducted by a special task force made up of St. Louis police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the St. Charles County Sheriff's Department and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office.