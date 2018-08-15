Man arrested after overdoses at downtown city park

A police officer speaks to a man walking on New Haven Green, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in New Haven, Conn. A city official said more than a dozen people fell ill from suspected drug overdoses on the green and were taken to local hospitals.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say more than 30 people have overdosed from suspected synthetic marijuana at or near a Connecticut city park.

Officials say most of the overdoses happened on the New Haven Green, a downtown park near Yale University, throughout the day Wednesday. No deaths have been reported, but authorities say two people had life-threatening symptoms. Some people fell unconscious and others vomited.

Police said they arrested a man believed to be connected to at least some of the overdoses. The suspect's name wasn't immediately released.

Synthetic marijuana is plant material sprayed with chemicals that has been blamed for overdoses nationwide.

More than a dozen people overdosed on synthetic marijuana at the same park on July 4.